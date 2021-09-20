Ascension, EBR parish presidents propose plan to improve drainage of Bayou Manchac

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parish presidents of Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes say they have created a plan to improve drainage along Bayou Manchac along the border of both parishes.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the proposal in a joint statement Monday, Sept. 20.

The proposal is a cooperative endeavor agreement that “clear and snag Bayou Manchac from the Amite River to the parish line of East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville,” officials say.

It would also remove blockages to allow for better water flow, the parish presidents claim.

“Bayou Manchac is a critical waterway for both of our parishes. This project will greatly benefit the southern half of East Baton Rouge Parish, particularly in the Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain watersheds,” said Mayor Broome. “Both President Cointment and I are committed to improving drainage in our communities and we know a regional approach will benefit everyone.”

“Improved drainage in Bayou Manchac will greatly benefit Ascension Parish residents. Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake both drain into Bayou Manchac, making this a critical project for the northern end of Ascension,” said President Cointment. “Our drainage systems work best when we work across parish lines to achieve shared solutions.”

The proposed project now heads to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council and Ascension Parish Council for approval.

