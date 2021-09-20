30,000 apply for disaster unemployment; LWC deploys mobile unit to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported nearly 30,000 people have applied for disaster unemployment assistance following Hurricane Ida.

Tavares Walker, the assistant secretary of LWC, said he expects that number to grow. The assistance is only offered to those whose job has been impacted by the storm and are out of work.

“Disaster unemployment income works similar, very similar to regular employment,” said Walker. “It’s to supplement you until such time you get back on your feet and get back to work.”

The schedule for LWC’s mobile unit is below:

Tangipahoa Parish: Sept. 21 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Geaux Jobs Office (403 Market St., Hammond, LA 70401)

St. Helena Parish: Sept. 22 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northshore Technical & Community College-Florida Parishes Campus (7067 Hwy. 10, Greensburg, LA 70441)

St. Charles Parish: Sept. 23-24 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Killona Community Services Center (201 Hwy 3141, Killona, LA 70057)

LWC is working to add more dates throughout the week.

“They need to bring two proofs of ID. Usually, that is a driver’s license and a social security card. They need to bring proof of income, such as a check stub or a direct deposit slip or something evidence they were working before the hurricane, something their work was discontinued or was closed as a result of the hurricane,” added Walker.

DUA is typically available to anyone, employed or self-employed, who is unable to work or unable to get work as a result of the disaster. People who already qualify for unemployment benefits cannot get disaster unemployment.

For more information, visit https://www.laworks.net/ or https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/Default.aspx.

