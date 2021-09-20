2 dead, another wounded in New Roads shooting

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported two people are dead and a third victim was wounded in a shooting on Friday, Sept. 17.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on Delta Place Road in New Roads around 10 p.m.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“It’s just heartbreaking for someone to get in a fight and then pull out a gun and have to kill somebody,” said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

He added what started out as an argument ended in a deadly triple shooting.

“A 911 call of shots fired and possibly one person down, maybe two,” described Thibodeaux.

The sheriff said Gerell Hollins, 25, and Howard Hollins Jr., 34, were found dead at the scene. The third victim, Gregory Hollins, was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and is stable.

To make things worse, Thibodeaux said the suspected shooter, Morris Hollins, 24, is related to all three victims in the crime. He added Hollins has been on the run since the shooting happened.

“I’m just in total disbelief that these people are related to each other. To my knowledge, the shooter, person of interest that we’re looking for, shot one of his own uncles and then two of his relatives,” explained Thibodeaux.

Earlier Sunday, Thibodeaux said he was tipped off by a family member of one of the victims that Hollins might turn himself in to authorities soon.

“My detectives are doing a great job right now, so I’m going to let them close out everything within the next couple of days. Hopefully, the guy turns himself in today since we got a little tip that he might. And these families can try to put closure to this really bizarre and crazy event,” continued Thibodeaux.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said it will only be a matter of time before they catch the alleged suspect, Morris Hollins. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the PCPSO at 225-638-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

