Rain returns today, but fall is on tap

By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have another round of scattered showers and storms today with a 70% chance.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19

Storms will move inland from the Gulf, just like the previous few days. Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s, with a lot of humidity. Rain chances will stay high through Tuesday, ahead of the next big cold front, which looks to be a game-changer.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19

This front will switch us into Fall, literally, as the timing will be Wednesday, the first official day of fall. Rain chances will go from 60% Monday to 50% Tuesday, to 40% early Wednesday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19

Then, Wednesday afternoon we’ll start to clear out and dry out, and we will stay dry for the remainder of the ten-day forecast. The best news is that humidity goes down, but so do temperatures, especially at night.

Morning lows will drop to the 50s beginning Wednesday night, through Friday night. As for the tropics, we have tropical storm Peter, no threat to land, and tropical depression 12, which should become Rose. This too, should not be a threat to land. Just hang in there...summer is almost over, as is our hurricane season!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 19

