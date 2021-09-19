Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Panthers crush the Saints, 26-7

The Saints drop to 1-1 on the season after losing on the road to Carolina.
The Saints drop to 1-1 on the season after losing on the road to Carolina.(AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the positive vibes in a Week 1 victory over the Packers didn’t carry over to Week 2 in Carolina. The Panthers dismantled the Saints, 26-7.

Jameis Winston threw two ill-advised interceptions in the contest. He was also held to no TD passes, after throwing for five last weekend. Winston finished 11-of-22 passing, for a 111 yards, and the two picks.

Winston did account for the Saints only points on the afternoon courtesy of his 8-yard touchdown run.

According to FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan, it was a historically low output for Sean Payton’s offense. The Black and Gold could only muster 128 total yards in the game. The lowest in Payton’s tenure in New Orleans.

Sam Darnold went 26-of-38 passing, 305 yards, two TD passes, and one interception.

Christian McCaffrey rushed 24 times for 72 yards, with a TD run.

Marshon Lattimore didn’t suit up for the Black and Gold against the Panthers with a thumb injury.

Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring), C.J. Gardner Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Ian Book, and Montravius Adams were also inactive today.

Earlier in the week, defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander were both placed on injured reserve. They’ll be out for at least three weeks.

New Orleans was also without some key assistants due to a COVID outbreak within the team.

The Saints record drops to 1-1. The Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is now on injured reserve. (Staff photo...
Five Saints, several coaches out for Sunday; Davenport & Alexander to IR
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) gestures during an NFL football game against...
Ja’Marr Chase earns Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week
Marcus Davenport missed practice Thursday for Saints. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Seven Saints players miss practice Thursday
Malcolm Jenkins and the Saints won in Carolina last season. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints at Panthers: What the numbers say