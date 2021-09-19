Johnson’s 5 TD passes leads Tigers past Chippewas 49-21

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (2-1) continued to build off their win over McNeese State as they dominated the Chippewas 49-21. Max Johnson and the offense were clicking on all cylinders in the passing game as Johnson threw five touchdowns on 26-of-35 passes for 372 yards.

Johnson, became the first quarterback in the last 15 years to throw for three touchdowns in their first five starts.

Defensively the Tigers totaled 15 tackles-for-loss and held the Chippewas to 262 yards of total offense, aside from a busted coverage on a 78-yard touchdown reception by Central Michigan LSU continues to improve on defense.

B.J. Ojulari had a big game for the Tigers with three sacks against Jacob Sirmon and the Chippewas, LSU had a total of five sacks bringing their nation leading total to 19.

LSU returned two starters to the offensive line with tackle Austin Deculus and guard Chasen Hines. The Tigers had 485 yards of total offense and were 6-for-11 on third down. The Tigers had 85 yards on the ground on 23 attempts, freshman Corey Kiner led the way with 74 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

The Tigers got things started on their first possession of the game on an eight play, 65 yard scoring drive capped off by an impressive Deion Smith 28-yard touchdown reception, the first of his LSU career to make it 7-0. Smith was the leading receiver with five catches for 135 yards and two scores.

The Tigers continued to improve defensively in the third game of the season as they continued to fly around the field, and two-time All-American corner Derek Stingley Jr. set the tone early with a big hit to force a fumble and Andre Anthony was there to scoop and score from 32 yards out to quickly put LSU up 14-0.

After a couple of three and outs by both teams the Tigers found the end zone again, as Smith the freshman from Jackson, Mississippi scored his second career touchdown, this time from 40 yards out to give LSU a 21-0 lead.

The Chippewas finally got on the board late in the first quarter as Sirmon found a wide open JaCorey Sullivan for a 78 yard score to make it 21-7. The Tigers would answer with a 12-play 65 yard scoring drive as Kayshon Boutte found the end zone on a 2-yard touch pass from Johnson to make it 28-7, it would be Boutte’s sixth touchdown reception of the season, which leads the FBS.

After a Central Michigan punt, the Tigers quickly found the end zone again before the half as they went on a four-play 92 yard scoring drive finished with an amazing one handed Jack Bech 20-yard touchdown catch, the first of his career. Bech finished the game with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

At the half Johnson completed 20-of-25 passes for 280 yards and four touchdown passes.

Johnson’s last scoring drive of the night would be a 9-play 93 yard scoring drive capped off by a Devonta Lee 21-yard touchdown reception, his first touchdown catch of his career, to make it 42-7, Lee had 5 catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Johnson did throw a pick-6 that would make it 42-14.

The LSU ground game finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter as Kiner found pay dirt for his second career touchdown as a Tiger. Kiner was impressive on the scoring drive with carries of 12 and 26.

The Tigers will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 25 against Mississippi State, kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

