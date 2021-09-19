Bengals late surge falls short in 20-17 loss to Bears

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals lost their first game of the season 20-17 to the Bears in Chicago despite a late rally that nearly led to a wild comeback win.

Joe Burrow threw an interception on three straight passes in the second half, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The Bengals fell behind 20-3 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

Joe Burrow on his 3 picks: “That’s just me trying to force the ball and trying to get something going.”



"You learn a lesson." #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 19, 2021

Burrow responded with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cut the deficit to 20-10 with 4:39 left in the game.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was then picked off by Logan Wilson who returned it inside the Bears ten-yard line. Burrow followed that up with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on the next play and the Bengals trailed 20-17 with 3:39 left in the game.

The Bengals never got the ball back as Fields and the Bears were able to run out the clock to get the win.

Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Joe Mixon had 20 carries for 69 yards. Tyler Boyd led all receivers with seven catches for 73 yards.

“We just turned the ball over too many times,” Burrow said. “You’re not going to win games when you turn it over four times.”

Ja'Marr Chase: "We all need to be on the same page."



Chase said there were more deep balls open and they didn't take shots until too late. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 19, 2021

Joe Burrow: Forced the ball a little too much trying to make a play. Need to learn from it. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/chHj3TnQVV — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 19, 2021

Andy Dalton, who completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and touchdown, left the game late in the first half and was replaced by Fields the rest of the game.

The Bengals defense allowed just 206 total yards in the loss. The offense turned it over four times.

Cincinnati (1-1) now heads to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (1-1) for a week three showdown on Sunday, Sep. 26 at 1 p.m.

