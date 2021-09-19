Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge home catches fire while family is away

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Baton Rouge Fire Department(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire on Sunday, September 19.

Officials said it happened on Stearns Street around 1:30 p.m. when the family was not at home but showed up while firefighters were still there.

According to BRFD, crews arrived on the scene to find the back of the home on fire. Officials added firefighters got inside the home and put out the flames before they could spread.

The home has damage from the fire, heat, and smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

