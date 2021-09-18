Saturday, Sunday Storms...Summer’s Last Gasp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another Flood Watch has been issued for parishes east of Baton Rouge today through this evening for the potential of one to three inches of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 18 (WAFB)

Showers and storms will continue to move from the Gulf towards inland areas, with rain heavy at times. There will be a 70% chance of wet weather for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 18 (WAFB)

Localized flooding could be an issue for the typical hot spots and easily flooded streets.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 18 (WAFB)

Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s the next several days. There is plenty of good news in the weather department. First, all the activity in the tropics in not expected to threaten Louisiana.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 18 (WAFB)

Secondly, a cold front will move into our region Wednesday of next week. This should be a game-changing front that puts an end to the summer heat and humidity, with several dry, sunny days. Thirdly, our morning lows will drop all the way into the 50s Thursday night into Friday, with cool mornings the rest of the ten-day forecast! The front will be right on time, as Wednesday is also the first official day of Fall!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 18 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.