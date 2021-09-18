One shot Saturday on Plank Road, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Plank Road Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a female victim was in the 5900 block of Plank Rd. when someone began shooting at her.
The incident happened around 11:35 a.m.
The victim pulled over into the Shoppers Value parking with non-life threatening injures, police say.
A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
