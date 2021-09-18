Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 6 LSU soccer opens SEC play with a victory

No. 6 LSU soccer opens SEC play with a victory
No. 6 LSU soccer opens SEC play with a victory(Gray Media)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU women’s soccer (8-0-0) team opened up SEC play with a victory at home in LSU Soccer Stadium Friday, September 17.

The Tigers won 2-0 over Mississippi State (2-3-2) in front of a record-breaking crowd of 3,021 people.

LSU’s two goals came off of the corner in the 28th minute as an own goal before forward senior Tinaya Alexander scored a goal to double the lead.

Next up for the Tigers is Ole Miss in Oxford on Thursday, September 23.

The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m and fans can watch on SEC+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Live After 5
Live After 5 scheduled to happen in October
"We're going to appeal because it's a business he has and he takes care of people and serves a...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney for Bob Dean works to get nursing home licenses reinstated
Sgt. Jason Martin with the Baton Rouge Police Department says it’s the support from friends and...
BRPD officer receives welcome home parade after getting severely injured by alleged drunk driver
FEMA is in the area assisting storm victims.
Homeowners recovering from Ida face deciding between SBA loan or FEMA assistance