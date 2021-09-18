No. 6 LSU soccer opens SEC play with a victory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU women’s soccer (8-0-0) team opened up SEC play with a victory at home in LSU Soccer Stadium Friday, September 17.
The Tigers won 2-0 over Mississippi State (2-3-2) in front of a record-breaking crowd of 3,021 people.
LSU’s two goals came off of the corner in the 28th minute as an own goal before forward senior Tinaya Alexander scored a goal to double the lead.
Next up for the Tigers is Ole Miss in Oxford on Thursday, September 23.
The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m and fans can watch on SEC+.
