Nationwide car shortage expected to get worse after Hurricane Ida, Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New and used car shortages are expected to escalate following Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Nicholas, and this week’s flash flooding.

Angel Solano got out of class Wednesday, Sep. 15, and tried to escape high waters when she unexpectedly drove into a canal.

“I was actually in the car. When I drove into the canal it actually looked just like a road, and it looked like a road into a parking lot. Since my car sits low to the ground, I was trying to get onto higher land. So, when I pulled into what I thought was the road to the parking lot, it was the canal. I immediately felt my car floating on the water, and then it started to quickly fill with water,” Solano said.

Solano is now in the market for a new car, but just like thousands of other drivers, this could not have come at a worse time.

A global computer chip shortage, COVID, and now these two storms have placed a strain on an already troubled market.

“Interesting enough, it’s a tough time to have a major inventory shortage that’s not just locally, it’s a national issue,” Chris Brown, General Manager at Richards Honda said.

Brown said in order to get their inventory back to pre-COVID levels, they would have to go two full months without selling a single car.

He said the demand after the storm hasn’t hit their doors quite yet, but they are preparing, and even have a plan.

Brown said Honda will pull cars from other parts of the country in the event of a natural disaster to help meet the anticipated demand.

“We’ve had no word on the type of number that we’ll be able to get, but we do think when the consumer does come in, and there is an influx of consumers to come in to replace, that our current manufacturer Honda will be able to help us out and move cars from different regions into this region,” Brown said.

If you’re concerned about a sudden spike in prices, Brown said not to worry.

“That would be tragic if something like that happened, I don’t think you would see that from anybody. Prices have gone up, but there will be no gouging,” Brown said.

If you are in the market and do plan to buy a new car soon, Brown offered this last piece of advice.

“I think the best thing for somebody to do is just narrow it down, figure out what they want, do all the research, and then just contact the dealer. Just be very transparent with the dealer on what it is that’s happened, what it is you’re looking for, and I think that you’ll see that they’ll be able to find a car or replace a car,” Brown said.

Here are a few tips to tell if your car has water damage:

A musty odor in the interior, which sellers sometimes try to cover with a strong air freshener.

Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained, or doesn’t seem to match the rest of the interior.

Damp carpets.

Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals, or inside the hood and trunk latches.

Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats.

Brittle wires under the dashboard.

Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights, or instrument panel.

