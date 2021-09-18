Louisiana native, crew members return from orbit after historic space mission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an unprecedented mission, Inspiration4, the world’s very first all-civilian spaceflight returned to Earth on Saturday, September 18.

Following nearly three days in orbit, the four crew members including St. Francisville native, Hayley Arceneaux, landed in the Atlantic Ocean off of Florida’s coast with a targeted splashdown at 6:06 p.m. CST.

The @inspiration4x crew is set to return to Earth on Saturday, September 18 with a targeted splashdown at 7:06 p.m. EDT in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 17, 2021

Throughout the duration of the mission, the crew has given a live inflight update showcasing the work that they have been doing in space, chatted with patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and even enjoyed fresh food.

The crew’s collective goal has not only been to fly to space but also make a significant contribution in the fight to cure childhood cancer back on Earth.

