Louisiana native, crew members return from orbit after historic space mission

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an unprecedented mission, Inspiration4, the world’s very first all-civilian spaceflight returned to Earth on Saturday, September 18.

Following nearly three days in orbit, the four crew members including St. Francisville native, Hayley Arceneaux, landed in the Atlantic Ocean off of Florida’s coast with a targeted splashdown at 6:06 p.m. CST.

RELATED STORIES:

Throughout the duration of the mission, the crew has given a live inflight update showcasing the work that they have been doing in space, chatted with patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and even enjoyed fresh food.

The crew’s collective goal has not only been to fly to space but also make a significant contribution in the fight to cure childhood cancer back on Earth.

The mission can be tracked HERE. For more updates on Inspiration4′s journey throughout the mission, visit www.inspiration4.com and follow Twitter (@inspiration4x), Facebook (@inspiration4mission) Instagram (@inspiration4) and YouTube (@Inspiration4).

