Louisiana native, crew members prepare to return from orbit after historic space mission

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an unprecedented mission, Inspiration4, the world’s very first all-civilian spaceflight is preparing to return to Earth on Saturday, September 18.

Following nearly three days in orbit, the four crew members including Louisiana native, Hayley Arceneaux, will land in the Atlantic Ocean off of Florida’s coast with a targeted splashdown at 6:06 p.m. CST.

The Inspiration4 crew will go live approximately one hour before splashdown.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SPACE X INSPIRATION 4 SPLASHDOWN LIVE

RELATED STORIES:

Throughout the duration of the mission, the crew has given a live inflight update showcasing the work that they have been doing in space, chatted with patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and even enjoyed fresh food.

The crew’s collective goal has not only been to fly to space but also make a significant contribution in the fight to cure childhood cancer back on Earth.

The mission can be tracked HERE. For more updates on Inspiration4′s journey throughout the mission, visit www.inspiration4.com and follow Twitter (@inspiration4x), Facebook (@inspiration4mission) Instagram (@inspiration4) and YouTube (@Inspiration4).

