Live After 5 scheduled to happen in October

Live After 5
Live After 5
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge has announced Live After 5 will be happening in person in October.

Live After 5 will have a full fall schedule from October 1 till November 5.

Live After 5 fall schedule.
Live After 5 fall schedule.(WAFB)

Here’s the schedule:

October 1- Curley Taylor + Erica Falls

October 8- Shaun Ward Xperience

October 15- After 8

October 22- Phat Hat

October 29- Werewolf

November 5- The Mixed Nuts

Live After 5 was originally slated to start in September but due to rising cases in COVID the event was postponed.

