Live After 5 scheduled to happen in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge has announced Live After 5 will be happening in person in October.

Live After 5 will have a full fall schedule from October 1 till November 5.

Here’s the schedule:

October 1- Curley Taylor + Erica Falls

October 8- Shaun Ward Xperience

October 15- After 8

October 22- Phat Hat

October 29- Werewolf

November 5- The Mixed Nuts

Live After 5 was originally slated to start in September but due to rising cases in COVID the event was postponed.

