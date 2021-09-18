Live After 5 scheduled to happen in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge has announced Live After 5 will be happening in person in October.
Live After 5 will have a full fall schedule from October 1 till November 5.
Here’s the schedule:
October 1- Curley Taylor + Erica Falls
October 8- Shaun Ward Xperience
October 15- After 8
October 22- Phat Hat
October 29- Werewolf
November 5- The Mixed Nuts
Live After 5 was originally slated to start in September but due to rising cases in COVID the event was postponed.
