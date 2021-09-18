GAME NOTES: Central Michigan at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (1-1) will look to build off of their 34-7 win over McNeese State as they take on Central Michigan (1-1) at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

LSU will have a couple of starters returning on the offensive line as they look to get the ground game going against the Chippewas among the starters returning on the line are tackle Austin Deculus and guard Chasen Hines. LSU will be without Cam Wire at left tackle, either Xavier Hill or Charles Turner will start in place of Wire.

The Tigers have struggled to get any push up front in the ground game, totaling only 173 yards rushing on 61 carries and a touchdown. LSU’s offense has been inconsistent in the first two games of the season only averaging 30.5 points per game and have converted only 10-of-31 attempts on third down.

LSU is facing a Central Michigan team that has played one SEC opponent already in Missouri falling to them 34-24 in the season opener. Starting running back Lew Nichols rushed for 135 yards against Missouri on 19 carries and on the season Nichols has totaled 214 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

