EBRSO searching for suspect wanted for car burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted in connection to a car burglary.
According to authorities, on September 6, 2021, deputies responded to 4500 Burbank Dr. in reference to a vehicle burglary.
The suspect was able to get into the victims’ vehicle through an unlocked door. A purse containing credit cards was taken.
Later on that day, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in the Baton Rouge area.
Pictures of the suspect were captured but a medical mask is covering his face.
If anyone has information about the pictured suspect, please contact EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.