EBRSO searching for suspect wanted for car burglary

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted in connection to a car burglary.

According to authorities, on September 6, 2021, deputies responded to 4500 Burbank Dr. in reference to a vehicle burglary.

The suspect was able to get into the victims’ vehicle through an unlocked door. A purse containing credit cards was taken.

If anyone has information about the above suspect, please contact EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.(EBRSO)

Later on that day, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in the Baton Rouge area.

Pictures of the suspect were captured but a medical mask is covering his face.

If anyone has information about the pictured suspect, please contact EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

