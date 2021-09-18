Deputies investigating after shooting leaves one dead early Saturday

Erwinville, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting early Saturday left one person dead.

According to Maj. Zack Simmers with WBRSO, the shooting took place in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville, La. around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 18.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect has been identified in connection to the crime although no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

