Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts
BRPD PATROL UNIT GENERIC
One shot Saturday on Plank Road, BRPD investigating