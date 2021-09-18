Ask the Expert
Aaron Anderson’s 3 special teams TD’s power Karr past Curtis

Aaron Anderson scored three times for Karr.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A word of advice to future Edna Karr opponents, don’t kick the ball to Aaron Anderson.

The LSU commitment returned three special teams touchdowns against Curtis. His efforts powered the Cougars past the Patriots, 33-19.

Anderson returned a punt, a kickoff, and a free kick after a safety for scores.

This is the second year in a row Karr got the better of Curtis. Last season, the Cougars won this matchup, 36-33.

