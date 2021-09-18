17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

Erwinville, La. (WAFB) - A teenager has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 18 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to Maj. Zack Simmers with WBRSO, a 17-year-old is facing second degree murder charges.

Deputies say the shooting took place in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville, La. around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

