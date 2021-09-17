TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Central Michigan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (1-1) will be back in Tiger Stadium to host Central Michigan (1-1) for the third game of the season. The Tigers are coming off a 34-7 win over McNeese State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game can be watched on SEC Network.

The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

