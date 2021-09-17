Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

State fire marshal lifts burn ban for some parishes, issues new one for others

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has lifted a burn ban for 8 parishes and issued a...
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has lifted a burn ban for 8 parishes and issued a new burn ban for 8 other parishes.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry have lifted a burn ban for eight parishes and issued a new burn ban for eight others.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning announced on Friday, Sept. 17 the burn ban has been lifted for the following parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Livingston
  • Plaquemines
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa

The burn ban was enacted following Hurricane Ida.

Browning also enacted a new burn ban for the following parishes and will remain in effect until further notice:

  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Orleans
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. John the Baptist
  • Terrebonne

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

  • Plastic and other synthetic materials
  • Tires and other rubber products
  • Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
  • Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
  • Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
  • Buildings and mobile homes

For more information, visit the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office’s website by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Flood concerns heavy rain
Flood concerns heavy rain
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. for the...
LSU, Caesars Sportsbook, enter sponsorship agreement
Residents are encouraged to visit the site to meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives for...
Disaster recovery center opening in St. James Parish
COVID-19
Sixth child dies in La. from COVID-19 during fourth surge, officials say