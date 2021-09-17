Ask the Expert
Saints without seven offensive coaches Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols

Saints will be without seven assistant coaches for week two of the regular season.
Saints will be without seven assistant coaches for week two of the regular season.(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Covid-19 will have an impact on the Saints coaching staff Sunday against Carolina. In all, seven offensive assistant coaches will miss the team’s game against the Panthers.

The coaches who will be absent are: Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs).The team announced that Johnson’s, Nugent’s, Roushar’s and Thomas’s responsibilities will be divided among the offensive staff.

The Saints face the Panthers on the road at noon Sunday.

