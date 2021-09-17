Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical...
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical personnel that are to be provided to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the numbers of new cases are still “far more than we’d like to see,” and that more deaths will follow.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 9,165 people in Mississippi have died of the virus.

That means roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Of specific concern during the recent surge have been pregnant mothers.

During the pandemic, 15 pregnant women in Mississippi have died of COVID-19. Eight of those deaths occurred between July 25 and Sept. 16.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

COVID-19
Sixth child dies in La. from COVID-19 during fourth surge, officials say
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
BRAC, businesses raise questions behind Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate
We’re potentially weeks away before President Biden’s COVID action plan goes into effect, but a...
BRAC, businesses raise questions behind Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate
The Southern University Law Center
Southern University Law Center hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive