Flash Flood Watch continues through Friday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 7 p.m. Friday evening.

While widespread heavy rains are not expected today, the soggy conditions we’ve seen throughout the week mean that localized flooding will remain possible anywhere that heavier storms develop.

Showers are off to an early start this morning as the remnants of Nicholas merge with an upper-level low to our west. Look for scattered showers to continue through the morning hours, with better chances for t-storms and some heavier downpours by the afternoon. Today’s rain chances are posted at 70%, with highs expected to top out in the mid 80s.

Rainy Pattern into Next Week

Little change is expected in the pattern through early next week as the upper-low meanders just to our west and northwest. Numerous showers and t-storms can be expected through at least Monday, with at least some isolated heavy rainfall remaining possible. Best rain chances on any given day will be during the afternoon hours, with highs generally topping out in the mid 80s.

A little bit of good news is that rain numbers have trended a little lower in the latest guidance. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows average totals of 1″ to 2″ through next Wednesday morning, with locally higher totals possible.

Cold Front on the Way?

The other headline in our forecast is an increasing likelihood for a significant cold front to move through the region by the mid part of next week. There are still some slight differences in timing, but our mid-range guidance is in much better agreement that the front should move through by Wednesday. In its wake it looks as though we’ll get to enjoy a true taste of fall for several days. Morning lows could reach the upper 50s in some areas by late next week, with highs struggling to get much above 80°.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to highlight 3 features for potential development, but none are of immediate concern to our part of the world. Areas of low pressure offshore of North Carolina and about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles are both given a 70% chance of development. The disturbance near the North Carolina coast is expected to stay offshore of the U.S. East Coast as it tracks to the north. Finally, NHC gives a tropical wave that has recently emerged from Africa a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

