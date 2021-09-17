Disaster recovery center opening in St. James Parish

The following information is from St. James Parish.

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - Parish President Pete Dufresne announces the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) opening in St. James Parish amidst Hurricane Ida recovery.

The DRC will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18 and continue operations daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Convent Community Center.

During the planning process, multiple sites in St. James Parish were considered including three sites on the west bank and one on the east bank. Due to damages at the parish west bank sites, the Convent Community Center was selected to begin DRC operations. Upon completion of repairs at the West Bank Reception Hall located in Vacherie, the DRC will likely move to allow for more space.

Residents are encouraged to visit the DRC to meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives for assistance with claims or available resources.

Services include:

Guidance regarding disaster recovery assistance and programs for survivors

Clarification of any written correspondence received from FEMA

Housing assistance and rental resource information

Answers to questions, resolution to problems and referrals to agencies that may provide further assistance

Status of applications being processed by FEMA

