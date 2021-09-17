Debris pickup now focus of Livingston Parish after Ida; power restored to about 95% of residents

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - More than 80% of residents in Livingston Parish were without power right after Hurricane Ida.

Now, that number is less than 4.5% according to Parish President Layton Ricks.

As the clouds roll through Livingston, finally giving the parish a break from all this rain. The work to recover from Hurricane Ida is moving forward.

“Probably in my opinion, the second worst disaster this parish has ever hit,” said Layton Ricks.

The work has pretty much shifted from restoring power to people’s homes, to picking up storm debris on the curb.

One resident even wrote on a piece of plywood, to try and catch the attention of crews, to where their debris is located.

“We’re averaging somewhere around 60 to 61 tandem trucks a day in Livingston Parish. That’s unbelievable. They’re hauling on average 23 to 25,000 tons a day,” said Ricks.

“About 10 bags,” said Richard Moore.

Richard Moore is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived in the town of Livingston for about 45 years. He rode out Hurricane Ida at home.

“Before the eye (of the hurricane) it was a constant howl. It was an irritating nerve-wracking howl,” said Moore.

The roof over his family’s head is down to the felt. A blue tarp now keeps the rain out of his home.

“It’s like you got up there with a shovel and shoveled the shingles off. I mean it’s that clean,” said Moore.

Bags of shingles line his curb, like many other homes in the parish, are dealing with.

Moore says he met with the adjustor on Wednesday.

“He said it’d be maybe unfortunately a couple of weeks, before he gets back with me, with everything. The roof and the interior, it will be a couple weeks,” said Moore.

He says his wife does at least like the fact, that their roof now matches the front door.

“On a lighter note, it’s blue, and you have to go on with life,” he said.

President Ricks says they’ve got 8 to 10 trucks collecting debris in each district of Livingston Parish, and more in the areas Ida hit the hardest.

“So, I think we’ve made tremendous progress when you consider the devastation they’ve had to work through,” said Ricks.

Ricks also said the parish is waiving the fees associated with the permits, when it comes to your utilities if it is storm related.

