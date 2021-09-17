BRPD officer receives welcome home parade after getting severely injured by alleged drunk driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sgt. Jason Martin is finally getting the chance to come home after friends and family have been waiting several weeks to have Martin back in their lives.

“He is so excited to come home,” said Emily Wascom, Martin’s sister-in-law. “The first thing I saw from him was that he just couldn’t wait to sleep in his own bed.”

Martin dedicated most of his life to protecting others. He spent 14 years on the DWI Task Force for the Baton Rouge Police Department. However, even after all his years of experience, never did he think that he would lose his leg when a suspected drunk driver hit his vehicle on the interstate while he investigated a traffic accident.

“You know, the first news was uncertain because we kind of just initially heard that it was a broken leg. We weren’t really aware of all the trauma that had occurred in the accident,” added Wascom.

Friends and family say it’s been a long journey for all of them and not having Martin home has been hard.

“My husband was a K-9 officer and I thought that was hard but having a child be a police officer is even harder,” said his mother, Kathy, while fighting back tears. “So, I just thank God that he watched over him and he’s healing.”

However, those tears are now tears of joy as they welcome Martin home. He said the love from friends and family is what helped him get through it all.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of support that we’ve had, so thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Martin as he pulled into the welcome home parade.

He will get a prosthetic leg and will continue to work and teach classes to those around the state on DWI enforcement.

The other officer, who was severely injured in the crash, Officer Joe Carboni will also have a long recovery as well.

