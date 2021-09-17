Ask the Expert
BRFD lends a helping hand to Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida

Grand Isle continues the recovery process after Hurricane Ida.
Grand Isle continues the recovery process after Hurricane Ida.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) lends a helping hand to Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida.

The BRFD launched its Incident Management Team to support Jefferson Parish and the city of Grand Isle to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Some of the tasks they are performing are:

o Creation of maps for the missions (generators, fuel locations, water locations).

o Establish and coordinate supply routes for incoming fuel and water trucks.

o Management of refilling fuel and water points.

o Inventory and management of commodities (tarps, potable water, ice).

o Inventory and tracking of generators.

o Meeting with the incident commander and Jefferson Parish council members to provide updates on the mission.

o Creating, updating, and publishing the Incident Action Plan.

o Establishing and maintaining computer functions in the Base of Operations at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Research Lab

The Baton Rouge Fire Department Incident Management Team is a group of individuals with the skillset to handle any large-scale incident. The team is a self-sufficient group, with all members having a specific area of responsibility.

