BR lab owner, Fla. woman indicted in alleged Medicare scheme

Two more people face charges associated with an alleged Medicare scheme at Acadian Diagnostics,...
Two more people face charges associated with an alleged Medicare scheme at Acadian Diagnostics, LLC. in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ellison Travis, the acting US attorney for the middle district of Louisiana, said the owner of a Baton Rouge lab and a Floriday woman have been charged in an alleged scheme to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks.

According to Travis, a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Terry Wilks Jr., 39, of Greenwell Springs, who is the owner of Acadian Diagnostic Labratories, LLC. in Baton Rouge, and Leslie McHugh, 36, of Riverview, Fla., who was a registered nurse licensed in the state of Fla., on Sept. 9.

He added both are charged with conspiracy to defraud the US and to pay and receive kickbacks, offering and paying kickbacks, and soliciting and receiving kickbacks.

“My office will continue to work tirelessly with our outstanding federal, state and local partners to identify and bring justice to those who commit healthcare related crimes,” said Travis. “This takedown was a team effort, and I commend the excellent work performed by our prosecutors and the men and women of the agencies involved.”

Travis added the US Department of Justice currently maintains 15 strike forces operations in 24 federal districts and has charged more than 4,600 defendants who have collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers for approximately $23 billion.

