BR lab owner, Fla. woman indicted in alleged Medicare scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ellison Travis, the acting US attorney for the middle district of Louisiana, said the owner of a Baton Rouge lab and a Floriday woman have been charged in an alleged scheme to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks.

According to Travis, a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Terry Wilks Jr., 39, of Greenwell Springs, who is the owner of Acadian Diagnostic Labratories, LLC. in Baton Rouge, and Leslie McHugh, 36, of Riverview, Fla., who was a registered nurse licensed in the state of Fla., on Sept. 9.

He added both are charged with conspiracy to defraud the US and to pay and receive kickbacks, offering and paying kickbacks, and soliciting and receiving kickbacks.

The indictment alleges that in 2015, the Florida Board of Nursing revoked McHugh’s nursing license, and in 2016, Medicare excluded her from participation in all federal health care programs. According to the indictment, despite her exclusion and subsequent purported termination from Acadian, Wilks continued to pay McHugh to refer doctors’ orders and specimens to Acadian for urine drug testing in exchange for kickback payments. These payments were allegedly made in cash, as well as funneled through a company created by Wilks. The indictment alleges that from August 2017 to April 2018, Wilks and McHugh caused Acadian to submit approximately $549,580 in claims to Medicare and $17,612 in claims to TRICARE for laboratory testing services that were referred by McHugh in exchange for kickback payments.

“My office will continue to work tirelessly with our outstanding federal, state and local partners to identify and bring justice to those who commit healthcare related crimes,” said Travis. “This takedown was a team effort, and I commend the excellent work performed by our prosecutors and the men and women of the agencies involved.”

Travis added the US Department of Justice currently maintains 15 strike forces operations in 24 federal districts and has charged more than 4,600 defendants who have collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers for approximately $23 billion.

