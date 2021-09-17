Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Flood concerns heavy rain
Flood concerns heavy rain
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage
Seven-year-old Journee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park