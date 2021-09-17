Ask the Expert
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3 Scoreboard

St. James quarterback Marquell Bergeron (3)
St. James quarterback Marquell Bergeron (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida continues to cause many changes to the high school football schedule but there was still plenty of action during Week 3 of the season.

THURSDAY SCORES:

U-High - 35

Dunham - 0

____________________

Brother Martin - 8

East Ascension - 7

____________________

Landry - 26

St. James - 41

____________________

White Castle - 6

Donaldsonville - 46

____________________

Thrive Academy - 6

Capitol - 37

____________________

Ascension Catholic - 30

Archbishop Hannan - 8

____________________

Albany - 36

Springfield - 14

____________________

Berwick - 7

Franklin - 20

____________________

Patterson - 41

Central Catholic - 18

____________________

Northside - 35

West St. Mary - 48

