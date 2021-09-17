2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3 Scoreboard
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida continues to cause many changes to the high school football schedule but there was still plenty of action during Week 3 of the season.
THURSDAY SCORES:
U-High - 35
Dunham - 0
____________________
Brother Martin - 8
East Ascension - 7
____________________
Landry - 26
St. James - 41
____________________
White Castle - 6
Donaldsonville - 46
____________________
Thrive Academy - 6
Capitol - 37
____________________
Ascension Catholic - 30
Archbishop Hannan - 8
____________________
Albany - 36
Springfield - 14
____________________
Berwick - 7
Franklin - 20
____________________
Patterson - 41
Central Catholic - 18
____________________
Northside - 35
West St. Mary - 48
