BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson earned Sportsline Player of the Week honors for his performance against White Castle in Week 2.

Jackson ran the ball exceptionally well. He rushed for 260 yards on just nine carries and got in the end zone six times, leading Liberty to a 49-7 win.

