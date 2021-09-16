Southern University Law Center hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is hosting a vaccination drive Friday, Sept. 17 beginning at 9 a.m.

Dubbed ‘Do Your Part, Take the Shot’, the vaccine drive will give participants the chance to win prizes including gift cards, swag bags and cash prizes.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out.

You can stop by the Southern University Law Center Atrium located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe St. on Southern University’s campus this Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to participate.

