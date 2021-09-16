Seven Saints players miss practice Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints released their practice report for Thursday and seven players did not participate.

Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Erik McCoy (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), CJ Gardner Johnson (knee) and Chase Hansen (groin) all did not practice.

Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams were both limited after missing practice Wednesday.

