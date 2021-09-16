Ask the Expert
Saints at Panthers: What the numbers say

Malcolm Jenkins and the Saints won in Carolina last season.
Malcolm Jenkins and the Saints won in Carolina last season. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not only a battle of NFC South rivals when the Saints and Panthers play on Sunday, but it will also be a matchup of unbeaten squads.

The Saints disposed of the Packers, 38-3, and the Panthers got by the Jets, 19-14.

If you look at the numbers, New Orleans is primed for a possible win at Carolina. The Black and Gold have won their last four games at the Panthers. Since 2016, New Orleans is 9-2 against Carolina overall.

Another reason for optimism, the Saints QB spot. Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes on only 20 attempts.

In the Sean Payton offense, the quarterback appears built for success. Since 2019, the Saints own a 26-7 regular season record, and that’s with four different starting quarterbacks. Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, and Winston.

For the Panthers, the numbers say give it to Christian McCaffrey early and often. McCaffrey carried the ball 21 times for 98 yards. He also pulled in nine catches for 89 yards.

