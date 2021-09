BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The EBR Stormwater Master Plan Project Team will be holding a public, virtual meeting Sept. 16.

The meeting will be held for residents living in the Bayou Fountain/Bayou Manchac Watershed area Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.