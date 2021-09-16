Pay raise approved for all Livingston Parish Public Schools employees

Information provided by Livingston Parish Public Schools:

LIVINGSTON, La. - The Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday (Sept. 16) approved a pay increase proposal for all school employees that will include a reoccurring increase in their yearly pay, in conjunction with a one-time stipend that will be dispersed on Oct. 7.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said the plan calls for a $1,000 increase in annual pay to all full-time certified employees and a $500 increase in annual pay to all full-time classified employees. At the same time, all active full-time employees would receive a one-time stipend of $750. Part-time employees would receive a pay increase and a one-time stipend based proportionately on their job status.

“There is no question that Livingston Parish Public School employees are most deserving of these pay increases. Our people show themselves each day to be dedicated professionals who put our children first, no matter what circumstance or obstacle presents itself,” Murphy said.

“I want to personally thank each of our employees for the jobs they do and tell each person that I would pay you one-hundred times more if I could. You are true heroes to our children. You make a difference every day. I want you to know that I see you, our board members see you, and our community sees you; and we all thank you for what you do.”

Murphy said the district is scheduled to disperse all funds allocated for this school year in a lump sum payment on Oct. 7.

“Our people have endured hardships over the past few weeks that may certainly merit the need for these additional funds at this time,” he said.

“Our plan is to pay this year’s monies – the annual increase and the one-time stipend – in a single lump sum payment on Oct 7. Then, those annual increases, the $1,000 and $500 allocations, respectively, that are to reoccur each year will be built into the district’s salary schedule beginning next fiscal year,” he said.

Murphy provided a breakdown on the payments:

Full-time, certified employees will receive the $1,000 increase plus a stipend of $750, for a single lump sum disbursement of $1,750 on Oct. 7. The payment of the reoccurring $1,000 increase in future years will be built into the year-long salary schedule, beginning July 1, 2022.

Full-time classified employees will receive the $500 increase plus the one-time stipend of $750, for a sum of $1,250 on Oct. 7. The payment of the reoccurring $500 increase in future years will be built into the year-long salary schedule, beginning July 1, 2022.

The increases account for a $7.3 million addition to the district’s 2021-2022 general operating budget, according to Livingston Parish School Finance Director Kim Stewart.

Stewart said the additional monies for the increases are available because of increased sales tax revenues. “By dividing this year’s increase into a partial salary increase and a one-time stipend, the district can remain in a solid fiscal position for next year,” she said.

Murphy noted that the district’s increases for the current fiscal year come on top of an $800 annual increase for full-time certified employees and a $400 annual increase for full-time classified employees that was awarded by the State Legislature during the 2021 Legislative Session. Those increases became effective July 1 and are incorporated into the district’s current salary schedule. Livingston Parish Public Schools also awarded a one-time $1,000 stipend to all full-time employees in Feb. 2021.

Murphy said his administration will continue to explore options to increase employee salaries moving forward.

“We have been blessed to be able to reinvest in our employees at this time, but more is needed,” he said. “We will continue to make every effort to better compensate all our employees so we can attract and retain a qualified and experienced work force for the continued benefit of our students and greater community.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.