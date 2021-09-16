Ask the Expert
No. 6 LSU soccer takes unbeaten record into SEC play

LSU head soccer coach Sian Hudson.
LSU head soccer coach Sian Hudson.(LSU Soccer)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 ranked LSU soccer team will take their unbeaten record of 7-0 into Southeastern Conference play which begins on Friday, Sept. 17 against Mississippi State (2-2-2).

Admission to the game against the Bulldogs is free and first kick is set for 7:05 p.m.

LSU has earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 6, the previous high was No. 10 back in 2009. The Tigers are also the highest ranked SEC team in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week.

The Tigers are on a 10 game winning streak dating back to spring 2021, which is also a school record and is currently the longest active win streak in the nation. The Tigers capped off the 2021 spring season with wins over Florida, Baylor and Texas Tech. They also defeated Southern Miss, Sam Houston, No. 15 USF, No. 19 UCF, Arizona, No. 19 Arizona State, and ULL have pushed the streak to 10.

LSU is outscoring its opponents 30 to 5 on this dominant win streak.

