Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU area streets flood

Multiple streets flooded around LSU after heavy rain.
Multiple streets flooded around LSU after heavy rain.(Viewer)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple streets in and around the LSU campus were flooded during a torrential downpour late Wednesday afternoon.

Vehicles were surrounded by water In multiple lots around campus Including lots around Tiger Stadium.

LSU parking lots flood.
LSU parking lots flood.(WAFB)

Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a rain-swollen ditch. The driver was not injured.

Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a...
Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a rain-swollen ditch. The driver was not injured.(WAFB)

A tow truck pulled a truck from high water on Burbank Drive near Nicholson, an area prone to flooding.

Truck stalls out in high water.
Truck stalls out in high water.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
President Biden recognized the school's actions by inviting President William Tate to the White...
LSU president visits White House to discuss COVID mitigations
NWS Flash Flood Watches for local area
Localized flash flood threat continues
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School dismissing early due to electrical issue, EBRPSS says