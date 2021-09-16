LSU area streets flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple streets in and around the LSU campus were flooded during a torrential downpour late Wednesday afternoon.

Vehicles were surrounded by water In multiple lots around campus Including lots around Tiger Stadium.

Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a rain-swollen ditch. The driver was not injured.

A tow truck pulled a truck from high water on Burbank Drive near Nicholson, an area prone to flooding.

