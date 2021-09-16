Localized flood threat continues into Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nicholas has lost tropical characteristics and is now a remnant area of low pressure, but now is not the time to completely lower our guard for potential flooding. Indeed widespread flooding is no longer a concern, but all we have to do is look back at the last couple of days to see that the localized flood threat remains evident.

Nicholas has lost tropical characteristics and is now a remnant area of low pressure. But now is not the time to completely lower our guard for potential flooding. (WAFB)

Nicholas’s circulation is forecast to lift north during the day tomorrow. Southeast Louisiana is still forecast to remain on the east side (wet side). This means rain chances will remain in the likely category right on through the weekend. The good news is that rain intensity and duration will be decreasing in the coming days.

Nicholas has lost tropical characteristics and is now a remnant area of low pressure. But now is not the time to completely lower our guard for potential flooding. (WAFB)

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for a large portion of the WAFB viewing area until 7 p.m. Friday. The flood threat in this watch area will be localized spots. Developing bands of showers will be capable of producing pockets of heavy rain in the coming days.

It is unlikely these pockets will be stationary as we saw Wednesday evening in the LSU area. But training of showers (showers that move over the same place off and on) could lead to some localized bullseyes and potential nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas like roads, ditches, streams, and bayous. Rainfall amounts for the vast majority will be manageable.

The Weather Prediction Center estimates an additional 1-2″ for the local area over the next 5 days. Even with saturated grounds we should be able to handle that much rain spread over a 5 day stretch. It’s only if these totals fall in a short amount of time (a series of hours) that flash flooding becomes a concern.

Weather Prediction Center rainfall estimate over the next five days. (WAFB)

Rain chances tail off by the middle of next week as we anticipate our first Fall front. Fall officially begins Wednesday, and it looks like it will feel like fall for the first few days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.