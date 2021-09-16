Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase wins Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) gestures during an NFL football game against...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) gestures during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - The No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ja’Marr Chase earned Pepsi’s Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week the NFL announced. Chase the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and former LSU Tiger had a breakout game in the Bengals Week One win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Tiger currently ranks No. 11 in receiving yards with 101 and leads all rookie receivers in that category. Chase ranks No. 2 in receptions for a rookie former Amite star DeVonta Smith leads all rookies with six catches.

Chase, caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, including a 50-yarder late in the second quarter to put Cincinnati up 14-7. The former Tiger caught three passes for 80 yards in the first half.

RELATED: Former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shines in NFL debut

There were concerns all off-season about Chase’s ability to catch the ball after dropping several passes. However, the former Archbishop Rummel star had zero drops in his NFL debut and even broke a Bengals record. Chase ended up having the most productive debut by a Bengals rookie in a season opener. He broke the Bengals’ franchise record for receiving yards in a debut, previously set by Jordan Shipley (82 yards in 2010).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

WAFB file photo of a hotel room
No hotel space in Baton Rouge; Central Michigan alters plans
Central Michigan change travel plans
Central Michigan travel plans
LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule
LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule
LSU Wide Receiver
Kayshon Boutte - 9/14/21 (Full Interview)