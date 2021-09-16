FEMA representatives will be in Ascension Parish to help residents with claims, officials say

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be traveling around in Ascension Parish beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, according to Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

Officials say FEMA representatives will be canvasing the parish to assist residents with FEMA inquiries, registration, and claims following Hurricane Ida. The representatives will be in Ascension Parish over “the next few days,” according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Parish President Cointment says the teams of FEMA representatives will not follow any set schedule or route, but will be traveling the entire parish.

A complete list of FEMA benefits available, and ways to register for them, can be found by clicking here.

Authorities warn residents to be wary of scam artists and say you should never give out your personal information without verifying representatives are legitimately with FEMA.

Police say official FEMA representatives with have shirts and clothing that says “FEMA” and is clearly identifiable. They will also have clearly visible name and identification badges. The badges must have a gold chip to be valid.

Any contactor stating that they are at your residence for a FEMA inspection must show your claim number. Never give out your information without verifying the person is legitimate.

