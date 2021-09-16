EBR Planning and Zoning Commission could allow some new developments to move forward

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission could allow some new developments to move forward despite the moratorium passed by the Metro Council.

Off Staring Lane and onto King’s Hill Avenue near Dawson Creek, there is a subdivision that’s been around for about 50 years and neighbors say they are not ready for new development.

“Well, from what I can understand, it’s a wetland and back there, it stays really wet and moist,” said Joseph Knox, a lifelong resident of King’s Hill Ave. “That’s where water goes from the neighborhood and does what a wetland do. It holds and retains water.”

Developers want to build a new 80-lot subdivision behind Knox’s house called Silverside Cove but Knox hopes the parish will look more carefully at this project.

“Well, they need to reconsider what they really doing because, so far, it looks like these retention ponds are not really doing what they say they are going to do,” added Knox.

The proposed subdivision sits on a special hazard flood area but developers bank on getting around some flood restrictions because they filed before the East Baton Rouge’s Metro Council officially passed the enhanced drainage design requirements.

However, some council members, like Rowdy Gaudet, want to hear from the builder before the project moves forward.

“I think it is a strong recommendation that they should abide by these enhanced design requirements and anything that comes in after this date, certainly will fall into what has been approved by the council,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet added he and some council members may ask developers to implement some of the new flooding rules if a project, like Silverside Cove, appears to be in a hazardous area.

East Baton Rouge’s 12-month moratorium went into effect on September 1, 2021. The Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Monday at 4 p.m, where it will hear several developers who want to build in the parish.

