EBR opens Mobile Registration Intake Center to support Hurricane Ida survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish will open a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) Thursday, September 16.

The MRIC will be located in the lobby of the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. It will operate until Wednesday, September 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the MRICs are part of FEMA and East Baton Rouge Parish’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting Hurricane Ida survivors.

The centers are operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families. This resource will offer initial registration services and limited technical support for current applications.

These centers operate under protocols to protect the health and safety of registrants. Survivors will be required to wear masks or face coverings when visiting an MRIC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.