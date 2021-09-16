Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBR opens Mobile Registration Intake Center to support Hurricane Ida survivors

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish will open a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) Thursday, September 16.

The MRIC will be located in the lobby of the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. It will operate until Wednesday, September 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the MRICs are part of FEMA and East Baton Rouge Parish’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting Hurricane Ida survivors.

The centers are operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families. This resource will offer initial registration services and limited technical support for current applications.

These centers operate under protocols to protect the health and safety of registrants. Survivors will be required to wear masks or face coverings when visiting an MRIC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 16
Flash Flood Watch extended as threat for locally heavy rain continues
Hurricane Ida decimates Louisiana’s multi-billion dollar seafood industry
Hurricane Ida decimates Louisiana’s multi-billion dollar seafood industry
Hayley Arceneaux family & friends describe front row seat to Inspiration 4 launch
Hayley Arceneaux family & friends describe front row seat to Inspiration 4 launch
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules