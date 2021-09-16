Donaldsonville residents say their trash situation stinks

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Up and down the roads in Donaldsonville, neighbors are piling up their storm debris and cleaning up from Hurricane Ida but they say it’s more than just tree branches and limbs.

“Everything was smelling bad, very bad,” said Joy Tomplay.

She added she waited two weeks for her trash to be picked up after Ida.

“There’s no action on the west side of the river, none,” said Frank Barrient. “Nothing is moving and if we get another bad weather or whatever, it’s a mess. You can’t cut our yard. It’s been here a long time.”

After more than a week passed since the hurricane, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan wrote to the city’s trash service, Republic Services, asking the company to finish its job.

“A lot of people had to clean out their refrigerators and freezers because they lost power, so there was a lot of food and stuff that was in those garbage cans and so, it started to smell, flies started to accumulate, and really, it’s a health hazard as well as having all of the garbage all over the community,” explained Sullivan.

He said people have been frustrated that it’s taking so long.

“They’re calling me, they’re calling their councilmen, and they’re complaining about it, and like I said, rightly so, and we’re going to stay on Republic until they get it all up and they’ve made a commitment that they will,” said Sullivan.

He also said people should start seeing their trash problems resolved this week.

Sullivan added people need to remember to separate their storm debris from their household trash.

