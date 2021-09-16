Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Donaldsonville residents say their trash situation stinks

Some Donaldsonville residents have been waiting two weeks for their garbage to be picked up.
Some Donaldsonville residents have been waiting two weeks for their garbage to be picked up.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Up and down the roads in Donaldsonville, neighbors are piling up their storm debris and cleaning up from Hurricane Ida but they say it’s more than just tree branches and limbs.

“Everything was smelling bad, very bad,” said Joy Tomplay.

She added she waited two weeks for her trash to be picked up after Ida.

“There’s no action on the west side of the river, none,” said Frank Barrient. “Nothing is moving and if we get another bad weather or whatever, it’s a mess. You can’t cut our yard. It’s been here a long time.”

After more than a week passed since the hurricane, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan wrote to the city’s trash service, Republic Services, asking the company to finish its job.

“A lot of people had to clean out their refrigerators and freezers because they lost power, so there was a lot of food and stuff that was in those garbage cans and so, it started to smell, flies started to accumulate, and really, it’s a health hazard as well as having all of the garbage all over the community,” explained Sullivan.

He said people have been frustrated that it’s taking so long.

“They’re calling me, they’re calling their councilmen, and they’re complaining about it, and like I said, rightly so, and we’re going to stay on Republic until they get it all up and they’ve made a commitment that they will,” said Sullivan.

He also said people should start seeing their trash problems resolved this week.

Sullivan added people need to remember to separate their storm debris from their household trash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Flood concerns heavy rain
Flood concerns heavy rain
Staring Lane at King's Hill Avenue in Baton Rouge
EBR Planning and Zoning Commission could allow some new developments to move forward
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) gestures during an NFL football game against...
Ja’Marr Chase earns Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week
Burbank Drive Flooding in 2004
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Flooding on Burbank Dr. in 2004