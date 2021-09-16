Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Old Hammond Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Old Hammond Highway.
Authorities say a car went under the bus around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
The man driving the car was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
No one on the school bus was injured, deputies say.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
