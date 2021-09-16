CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for Stanley Victor Jr.

Victor is wanted on the charges of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of weapons of dangerous instrumentalities.

If you have any information on Victor please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

