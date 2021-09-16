Areas around LSU continue to flood after years of waiting for a solution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s nothing new to anyone who’s lived around LSU’s campus over the last decade. The flooding here occurs far too often. It’s a problem that has people desperately searching for a solution. And the patience of some business owners is running thin.

“It’s been an ongoing problem since I’ve been here,” said Walk On’s General Manager Dustin Loveless.

For Loveless, Burbank Drive is the only way to get to his restaurant. And the frequent flooding is costing him more money every time.

“I mean last night was huge. Usually, we have college night every Wednesday night. We look forward to it with football season and students back to come out last night and it was not a good turnout. We also had a lot of to-go orders where nobody showed up because they couldn’t get to us,” said Loveless.

While we were out, we saw a tow truck driver reeling in some cars. So, we asked him what he’s seen over the last 24 hours.

“I’ve seen a hell of a lot of rain, a lot of water, I’ve been picking up all around campus, the outskirts of campus the McKinley area, I know that got a lot. I picked up a couple over there yesterday,” said the driver.

He says typically when this happens most of his calls come from the LSU freshman who are not familiar with the areas that flood.

“Get a truck, don’t put your BMW or Mercedes in the water it will suck it all up,” he added.

Caurtnai Hill was one of those whose car got stalled in the water.

“When I got about in this area right here, the water had come up about right here. After the vehicle stalled out that’s when the water started submerging to the inside. I got drain plugs underneath it and instead of the water going out it was coming in through the drain plugs,” said Hill.

Caurtani has lived in this part of town since 2009. Comparatively speaking, he’s not too worried about the car, he’s just tired of waiting for the problem to go away.

“I don’t know if the drainage system is bad over here or something, I know it’s a pretty low area...but uh...I don’t know something needs to be done it’s getting worse every year,” Hill explained.

City officials say they think the drainage systems did well considering we had about 6 inches of rain within an hour. We’re told since June they’ve removed about 3 million pounds of dirt and sediment from those systems and have cleaned out about 1400 storm drains. They still have a lot of work to do, but they say had it not been for the work they’ve done recently the results would have been a lot worse.

